Wigan woman who failed to get care for pet is banned from keeping animals for 10 years

Clare Lockett, 51, of Howard Street in Pemberton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide veterinary treatment for a female German Shepherd named Cara, who had multiple wounds from a skin condition.

She also admitted failing to investigate the cause of the dog's poor body condition and weight loss, when she knew or should reasonably have known she should have looked into it.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The offences took place between July 24 and August 24 last year, a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lockett was prosecuted after information was provided by the RSPCA.

Justices ordered her to pay a £120 fine, £600 towards prosecution costs and £34 to fund victim services.