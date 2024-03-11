Wigan woman who falsely claimed her car had been stolen narrowly avoids jail

A Wigan woman who lied to police about her car being stolen to cover up for a crime suspect has avoided an immediate prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Lauren McKay, 30, of Whiteside Avenue, Golborne, had pleaded guilty to a single charge of deliberately making a false statement that was used in criminal proceedings on a previous appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

The hearing was told that police were involved in a chase with a car carrying two men who were wanted for offences.

Lauren McKay was spared an immediate spell behind bars after admitting to perverting the course of justice
McKay was the registered keeper of that vehicle and when spoken to by officers, she lied to them, saying it had been stolen and that the keys must have been stolen form her home.

The court was told however that several months later, she contacted the police and confessed to them she had lied and that she had actually allowed someone to use the car who was charged with offences related to the vehicle.

Returning to court for sentence, she was given a 12-month custodial sentence which was suspended for two years.

She must also complete 12-month mental health and alcohol treatment programmes plus 20 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £187 to victim services.