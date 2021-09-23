Wigan woman who fled the scene of an accident is jailed

A Wigan woman who admitted to a series of motoring offences including dangerous driving and fleeing the scene of an accident has been jailed.

Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Scholes, had stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a black Renault car without the owner’s consent on August 9, then driving it dangerously in Whelley during which time it was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Aygo.

And this happened while Taylor was banned from the road and had neither a valid licence nor insurance to be legitimately behind the wheel. Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, she was given a prison term of 12 months and banned from the road for three years.

