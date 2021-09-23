Wigan woman who fled the scene of an accident is jailed

Kerry Taylor, 44, of Leader Street, Scholes, had stood before borough justices to plead guilty to taking a black Renault car without the owner’s consent on August 9, then driving it dangerously in Whelley during which time it was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Aygo.

And this happened while Taylor was banned from the road and had neither a valid licence nor insurance to be legitimately behind the wheel. Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, she was given a prison term of 12 months and banned from the road for three years.

