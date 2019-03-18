Wigan woman who threatened to slit a council worker's throat is locked up

A Wigan woman who threatened to slit a council worker’s throat and terrorised her neighbours, breaching a court injunction eight times, is now behind bars.

Elizabeth Elliot, of Albion Road in Aspull, has been jailed for six-and-a-half months after repeatedly ignoring an injunction to protect Wigan Council staff and neighbours.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

District Judge Haisley heard how Elliot said she would “slit the throat” of an anti-social behaviour officer and “smash” one of her neighbour’s heads in with a baseball bat.

The Wigan County Court hearing detailed Elliot’s history of flouting a protective injunction imposed after repeated concerning incidents with neighbours.

Elliot, who was recently evicted from her home, was first given an interim injunction in February last year to keep her away from a neighbour who lived just yards away. But she repeatedly breached it in the ensuing months until she was sentenced to 56 days in prison last September.

A month later another injunction was made to keep Elliot away from Albion Drive until February 1 2019. The order also included “specific protection” for Wigan Council employees.

But two days before its expiry, a council solicitor received a 14-minute phone call from an angered Elliot, who threatened to slit the throat of another town hall employee if she saw her.

She also said: “I will get my baseball bat and go round to X’s and I will ******* smash his head in and there is nothing that you lot can do about it.”

According to the solicitor, Elliot screamed abuse non-stop for the length of the call.

Defending herself, Elliot told the judge that she had been punched in the face by her neighbour who also smashed her friend’s windows and threatened to kill her.

Elliot said: “I’ve been terrorised by the situation and at the end of the day, your Honour, I’m going guilty because I can’t stand this any more. I’m going guilty for the sake of getting it out of the way.”

District Judge Haisley said: “On the basis of Ms Elliot’s admission, there were threats of violence, extremely serious threats of violence. In fact, at least two threats to kill.

“The threat has been, rightly, taken seriously. It has caused fear and distress.”

“Also by her admitted breach, there has been targeting of two specific individuals. Two of the admitted threats were to slit the throat of the lead council office in this case.

“In my judgment, local authority employees have a difficult job to do at the best of times and are entitled to do them without being placed in fear by the defendant.”

Elliot was sentenced to 201 days in prison and the injunction has been extended until February 2020.