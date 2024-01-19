News you can trust since 1853
Wigan woman who twice attacked female relative is put behind bars

A Wigan woman who attacked a member of her family twice within three days has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Susan Buckley, 39, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to change a previous not guilty plea to assaulting the female victim by beating on December 15 and 18 to guilty.

She also admitted possessing "medical heroin" - diamorphine. She was given a six-week custodial sentence and the drugs were forfeited for destruction.