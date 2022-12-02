Wigan woman's shoplifting trial, delayed by her coming down with Covid, is rescheduled

Lisa Fisher, 41, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, had been due to stand trial for stealing £370 worth of ornaments from Accessories 4 U in the Grand Arcade on March 11, but it was postponed due to her illness.

When she returns to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 12 she will also enter pleas over charges of stealing laundry products and an air freshener worth £30 from B&M Bargains on April 4 and a further theft of £106 worth of laundry products from the same store on June 1.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Fisher is already facing a trial on March 21 next year after pleading not guilty to threatening neighbour Glynn Rostron on January 29 2021.