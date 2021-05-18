Wiganer admits assault and causing damage to man's car
A man who was attacked and his car vandalised is to be compensated.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:16 pm
Callum Bradshaw, 32, of Clapgate Lane, Goose Green, appeared before Wigan justices to admit assaulting David Bradshaw and criminally damaging his vehicle on February 17.
The bench ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
The compensation bill came to £500.
