Views are being sought for Wigan and Leigh’s public space protection orders (PSPOs), with the current versions due to expire later this year.

These orders place restrictions and requirements in certain areas, helping organisations such as Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Police ensure that residents can enjoy their public spaces.

A public consultation is under way and open until September 10, with the feedback helping to shape the next steps, with the council having the option of extending the PSPOs for up to three years.

Protection orders are a useful weapon against anti-social behaviour in our town centres

Coun Dane Anderton, the local authrity’ portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “The safety of our residents is paramount and everyone should be entitled to enjoy our public spaces all year round.

“Options to extend the scope of the orders or to include different areas of focus – such as ASB or vandalism - are available and therefore we would encourage anyone who visits, works or lives near Wigan and Leigh town centres to have their say.”

The current PSPOs target the use of intoxicating substances, tackle anti-social behaviour and crackdown on begging, among others, through either fixed penalty notices or prosecutions, with fines of up to £1,000.

A short survey will ask residents if the proposed restrictions are appropriate and proportionate and provide an opportunity to voice their views.

All answers will be kept confidential.