Wiganers urged to learn the telltale signs of modern slavery and report suspicions to the police

The “Discover some home truths” campaign is being coordinated by Programme Challenger, which is made up of lots of different agencies working together to disrupt and dismantle individuals and networks committing serious organised crime in Greater Manchester.

Iteatures images of ordinary-looking houses and flats and focuses on three types of modern slavery which are under-reported in Greater Manchester: sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and forced labour.

A poster promoting the new police campaign

A series of videos based on the experiences of victims in Greater Manchester have also been created and are available to watch on the Programme Challenger website, or by scanning the QR code on the posters.

Figures published by Programme Challenger show that the number of victims of modern slavery in Greater Manchester has grown significantly between 2016 and 2021. Since the start of 2022, 471 victims of modern slavery have been identified in Greater Manchester (as of November 23 2022).

Of the victims identified in 2021, 17 per cent were victims of sexual exploitation, 10 per cent were victims of forced labour, and four per cent were victims of domestic servitude. However, police suspect there could be many more victims of these hidden types of exploitation and the campaign aims to raise awareness of the signs.

The signs that residents are urged to look out for include:

Sexual exploitation, for example multiple foreign women at one address, who have limited English that is restricted to sexual words, where men visit day and night and stay only a short time;

Domestic servitude, for example when someone is being forced to carry out household tasks, is verbally or physically abused, or threatened to be reported for deportation;

Forced labour, for example when people live in an overcrowded property controlled by an employer, are transported regularly in groups to work, or are forced to work long hours with no choice.

Modern slavery is the severe exploitation of people for someone else’s gain.

Victims of slavery may be controlled through violence, fear and an absence of freedom or choice. They are often subject to intimidation and threats of or actual violence, against themselves or family members.

Exploiters often use coercive and controlling behaviour, including being locked into rooms or buildings, not being able to leave of their own free will, having passports or documents such as visas taken away from them, not being provided with food or drink and being made to work many hours for little or no pay.

Det Insp Tony Platten, from GMP’s dedicated modern slavery team, said: “Modern slavery is not confined to the history books. It is very real, and it is happening in neighbourhoods and workplaces in Greater Manchester now.

“We know that forced labour, domestic servitude and sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester is under-reported. It can be hard to spot, but we know it is happening, and the public can play a crucial role by being our eyes and ears and helping us to identify victims that need our help.

“If you spot something that doesn’t sit right, then please do the right thing and contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or online via www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, contact the Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline on 08000 121 700. Together, we can stop victims experiencing any more pain.”

Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, Bev Hughes, said: “It is really important that the public report in any concerns they have, this way we can work together to root out these abhorrent crimes which are a blight on local communities.

“The powerful stories in the videos that form part of this campaign come from a variety of real victims, their bravery to tell their story will help so many others.”

For more information, please visit www.programmechallenger.co.uk

