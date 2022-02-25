Wigan's week in court

Wigan and Leigh court

A man who finally admitted to launching a vicious assault has avoided a custodial sentence. Gary Taylor, 37, of Hood Grove, Leigh, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court having already pleaded not guilty to causing Paul Checkland grievous bodily harm and breaking a police officer’s phone. But on the first day of the trial he changed his pleas to guilty. He also admitted to intimidation. Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an 18-month community order which includes 20 days of rehabilitation activities and an eight-week tagged curfew. Taylor was also ordered to pay his victim £650 in compensation and a three-year restraining order prevents any contact with Mr Checkland.

A Wigan drug dealer who stowed cocaine in a coffee tin has been jailed. Martin Bradshaw, 32, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull has been sentenced to three years and six months in jail at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and facilitating the acquisition and possession of criminal property. He was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months. The court heard that on Friday June 5 2020, a police officer spotted Bradshaw driving erratically in his Mercedes Benz along Scholes. They attempted to stop the car but Bradshaw only accelerated, eventually managing to flee the officer. The car was spotted shortly afterwards parked up on Higher Lane, Aspull and seized by police. The following day, officers returned to the compound where the car was being kept and forced entry to it due to intelligence that it was linked to the supply of controlled drugs. Following a search, bank cards and a coffee tin containing cocaine were seized. Two burner phones were also discovered and both contained details of drug supply. On Sunday June 7, Bradshaw attended Wigan police station and was arrested. Following further investigation, it was uncovered that Bradshaw had purchased a static caravan in Blackpool and this was subsequently seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The Mercedes was also seized. A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing has been set for June 15. PC John O’Donnell of GMP’s Wigan District Tasking Team said, “Bradshaw’s reckless and dangerous driving not only risked the lives of innocent members of the public but it also allowed us to recover drugs from his car and uncover that he was ingrained into a drug dealing chain. “Drugs blight communities and negatively impact the lives of all those involved. I hope today’s sentence sends a clear message that this type of activity is not acceptable in Wigan or Greater Manchester and GMP will do all it can to target and disrupt this activity. “Information and intelligence we receive from the public in regard to drug dealing in the area can greatly assist our investigations so I would encourage anyone who may know of or suspect someone involved in the trade of drugs to get in touch with police.” Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A motorist who failed to give police a sample when suspected of driving under the influence of drink or drugs has been banned from the road for two years. Brenda Entwistle, 48, of Wakes Close, Hindley, stood before Wigan justices to the single charge of not giving a blood or breath test when stopped by police on October 31. She was also put under a 14-week curfew that confines her to home between 7pm and 7am and she must pay £195 to the courts and victim services.

A Wigan schoolboy has admitted taking a high performance motorbike without the owner’s consent. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Wigan You Court to taking the Aprilia RS4 on December 29 and then driving it without insurance or a licence the next day on Chapel Green Road, Hindley, the hearing was adjourned until March 8 when he will be sentenced.

A serial Wigan shoplifter who admitted to a raft of thefts - mainly of cosmetics - has been given a community sentence. Liam Harris, 29, of Field Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to eight counts of theft from Asda, Boots and TK Maxx between September and November. Ladies’ electrical items and a bottle of spirits were also taken. Charges of harassing and assaulting a man were dismissed but he also pleaded guilty to causing £1,000 of damage to a door and lock at Atherleigh Park Hospital in Leigh. Returning to court for sentencing, he was put on courses on thinking skills and for people with a drink problem, he must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 days of unpaid work.

A man has admitted to launching an attack and criminal damage. Mark Wareing, 36, of Graysons Close, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Sarah Kenyon by beating and causing £500 damage to fixtures and fittings on December 1. He was released on conditional bail pending sentence at the same court on March 8.

A Wigan man has elected for trial by jury after being accused of a series of crimes. Karl Lunn, 31, of Lincroft Road, Hindley Green, stood before Wigan justices charged with assaulting Sheldon Bartlett, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a tyre iron, drink-driving and driving without insurance or a licence, all on January 13 in Westhoughton. He will next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 23.

A trial date has been set for a young man who denied burgling a Wigan home and making off with valuables including a £27,000 car. Thomas Stewart, 25, of Crompton Street, Scholes, is charged with breaking into an address in Rushwood Park, Standish, on October 8 2020 and took a Ted Baker wallet and the keys to a Volvo V60 which was then driven away.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he was told to return on October 31 for his trial, before which he is on bail.

A man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge for causing £100 damage to a police cell. Lewis Hare, 23, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, admitted to causing the criminal damage at Bolton on February 14. Wigan justices ordered him to pay £207 in compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

A 32-year-old Wigan man has been accused of being a drug pusher. Mark Mitchinson, 32, of Bryn Road, Bryn, is charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply it on March 16 last year. Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where he is due to appear on March 23. He has yet to enter a plea.

A Wigan man accused of failing to protect a member of the public from being savaged by his dog is hoping to get the case thrown out. Michael Dakin, 35, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court charged with of having a dangerously out-of-control dog called Snoop which allegedly bit Patrick Nolan-Yildirim on June 9 last year in Lowton. The defendant has not yet entered a plea and a date was fixed for May 9 when an application for dismissal hearing will take place. However a trial date of September 29 has also been set.

A man has been accused of having a “pen gun” and ammunition in Wigan. Craig Walker, 31, currently of HMP Whatton in Nottinghamshire, stood before Wigan justices accused of having the disguised weapon in Golborne without a firearms certificate or permission from the secretary of state in Golborne on September 27 plus 27 .22 cartridges, also without a certificate. The case was adjourned to the same court until March 2.

A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of rape. Gregory Padin faces a single charge of attacking the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - at Bickershaw on February 13. Police reports stated that the victim was in her 20s. Because of the seriousness of the case, the 42-year-old of Liverpool Road North, Sefton, was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on March 21. In the meantime he has been released on conditional bail. The conditions are that he resides at a named address in Cambridge Road, Liverpool, and that he observes an electronically-tagged curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

A young man has admitted to trying to swindle a relative out of their savings. Cory Barrett, 21, of Inward Drive, Shevington, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to attempting to draw up to £50,000 out of the TSB account by false representation, namely claiming he was doing it on behalf of Keith Barrett when no such permission had been given to him.