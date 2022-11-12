A 33-year-old Wigan man has been remanded in custody after denying charges of assault, theft and criminal damage against the same woman.

Nicholas Clough, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, appeared before borough magistrates to deny attacking Lorraine Clough on both August 2 and 23, that on the first occasion he stole a necklace from her.

He did enter guilty pleas to breaking a glass and taking her mobile on the second occasion and also changed a previous not guilty plea of stealing a £40 electric razor from Boots on April 10.

Gavel and scales

Clough was remanded in custody pending his next appearance before the bench on November 11.

The trial of a young Wigan man accused of twice strangling a woman has been delayed.

Jordan Pyke, 28, of Queen Street in Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to intentionally strangling Lorraine Molyneux on September 2 and 19.

He also denies assaulting her by beating on those dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pyke had been due to stand trial at the court on October 21, but it has now been adjourned until November 10.

A Wigan teenager has admitted to sending threatening text messages, shattering a couple's £1,000 living room window and possessing a knife.

Joshua Seddon, 18, of Ashley Road, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to criminal damage at a couple's house and having the weapon in Rylands Street both on August 14 while the threatening messages were sent to named male between August 14 and 18.

However, Seddon denies attempting to cause the man whose house was damaged grievous bodily harm with intent on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned until November 10 before which he is on conditional bail.

The case of a Wigan town centre store accused of selling counterfeit tobacco has been further delayed.

The Euro Shop on Wallgate faces a total of nine charges which largely cover the sale of fake versions of famous brands of cigarette, namely Benson and Hedges, Richmond, Lambert and Butler, Amber Leaf, Mayfair and Marlboro in August and September last year.

At the latest hearing Wigan and Leigh magistrates agreed to postpone the case until November 18 when it will just receive a mention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of stealing hundreds of pounds in charity cash.

Stephen Wilkinson, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, had been due to appear before borough justices charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021 but failed to appear.

The bench therefore issued an arrest warrant.

A trial date has been set for a 29-year-old has denied twice burgling a popular Wigan pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Turner, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has previously stood before borough magistrates to enter not guilty to the charges that he entered The Venture in Highfield on both October 1 and November 13 last year with intent to steal.

On his latest appearance, Turner was told he must attend Tameside Magistrates' Court for a trial on February 20, before which he is on bail.

That is conditional on his residing at his home address, observing a 7pm to 7am electronically tagged curfew and reporting regularly to Wigan police headquarters.

A motorist was given a suspended prison sentence and four-year ban after driving dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Huddart, 21, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, also failed to stop for police and drove without a licence and insurance on July 3.

He has now been jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years, and must do 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Huddart will be disqualified from driving for four years and must pay £340 in prosecution costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trial date has been set for a 27-year-old Wigan borough man accused of a string of domestic abuse assaults.

Luke Coleman, 27, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces a total of six charges including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 this year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.

There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm: on January 27 2021, January 17 2022, April 1 to 22 2022 and April 22.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a brief hearing at Bolton Crown Court Coleman was told that his four-day trial would begin on January 9 and he is remanded in custody until then.

A notorious Wigan shoplifter has been at it again and now magistrates are to consider banning him from any retail outlet in the area.

Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before justices to admit to stealing £20 worth of washing powder pods from B&M Bargains on September 14. Sentence was adjourned until December 9 when he will be sentenced and the bench will consider proposals to hit Ellison with a criminal behaviour order barring him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.

The order could have a third condition of "not putting people in fear of violence in the Wigan area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was released on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man who launched an attack has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Carl Collier, 46, of Crossdale Road, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates to admit to causing David Sammons actual bodily harm on April 5.

He was given a community punishment which includes a mental health treatment requirement, completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities, observing an electronically tagged curfew that confines him to his home and garden between 7pm and 7am until February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the £200 in compensation to Mr Sammons, he must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge bringing the total he must pay out to £380.

A Wigan man has walked free from court after assault and criminal damage charges against him collapsed.

Ian Curran, 51, of Withington Lane, Aspull, had always denied attacking Brendan Mulcrow and smashing his window on July 16.

And at the latest appearance before Wigan magistrates he was told that the prosecution was offering no evidence and so the case had been dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young motorist who had previously denied careless driving has now admitted to it.

Brendan Lowe, 26, of Park Avenue, Golborne, appeared before Wigan justices to change his "not guilty" plea - of driving a Volkswagen Amarok without due care and attention on Warrington Road on September 29 - to guilty.

His driver's licence was endorsed by eight points and he was ordered to pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £519.

A trial date in almost a year's time has been set for a Wigan man who denies making indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Waterworth, 40, of Bridge Street, Golborne, is accused of having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He is also charged with making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

Waterworth had pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing and now, having stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he has been told that his trial will begin on October 23 2023 and is scheduled to last for three days.

A Wigan man who denies committing rape when he was an 18-year-old has made another appearance before a judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street in Hindley, has previously entered a not guilty plea to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have been committed on September 22 2019.

Legal details were discussed at a case management hearing this month and it was confirmed that a five-day trial is still expected to begin on August 7 next year.

Two trial dates in almost a year's time have been set for a Wigan man who denies motoring offences and violence.

Stuart Martin, 37, of Victoria Street, Platt Bridge, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to hear that on October 11 2023 he will face a jury over allegations of causing actual bodily harm, possession of a knife and issuing a threat to kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fortnight later a second trial is due to take place at the same court at which he will contest charges that he handled a stolen car.

He was released on bail until then.

A 38-year-old Wigan man has denied attending a Wigan home which was the subject of a court closure order.

Daniel Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to a charge of going, on September 22, to nearby 37a Canberra Road which has a three-month order over it preventing only the occupants and other named persons from going inside because it has been identified as a magnet for antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned until November 23 before which Fairhurst is on bail conditional that he does not go to 37a Canberra Road.

A 21-year-old Wigan man is to go on trial accused of raping a pensioner.

Issa Brayzi-Pour is charged with two counts of sexually attacking a 70-year-old woman in Farnworth in August of this year.

The 21-year-old defendant is also alleged to have attacked a teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brayzi-Pour, of Avondale Road, Swinley, has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

He reappeared at Bolton Crown Court this week for a brief hearing concerning the case.

The trial date of February 20 next year has been set, before which Brayzi-Pour is remanded in custody.

A Wigan woman is facing a big bill after admitting to fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, had been charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

At her latest appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates she pleaded guilty to the charge and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £600 in court costs.

A young Wigan man has pleaded guilty to two animal cruelty charges.

Leon Butler, 25, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, stood before borough justices to admit to physically abusing a dog and failing to protect two dogs from rough, frightening and potentially handling. The offences took place on June 16 and 17 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report until December 8.

A man has convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal has been given a community punishment.

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28.

But he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to court he was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 days of unpaid work.

There were no financial penalties imposed due to his lack of means.

A 26-year-old who finally admitted to launching an attack has 150 hours of unpaid work to complete.

Brett Welch, 26, of Corvus Close, Ince, had initially denied assaulting David Dunn by beating on April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at a later hearing he changed his plea. Now he has been given a community punishment by Wigan justices.

As well as the unpaid work he has to complete 35 days of rehabilitation activities. When court costs and a victim services surcharge are added to the compensation he must pay to Mr Dunn, Welch's final bill comes to £280.

A Wigan motorist tested positive for cannabis and didn't have insurance or a licence, justices heard.

Baha Amin, 22, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, stood before borough justices to having taken cannabis before driving a Hyundai without the proper documentation on Wigan Road Standish, on September 27 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was banned from the road for 18 months and must pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £319.

A serial shoplifter has narrowly avoided an immediate prison sentence for his thieving spree.

Patrick Lannon, 29, of Keswick Place, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing clothes, alcohol, a suitcase and other items from Asda and B&M on eight occasions between June 3 and July 2.

He admitted a further charge of attempting to steal meat, cheese and clothes from Asda on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was given a 20- week custodial term but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £250 compensation.

A Wigan 42-year-old has been fined for tampering with a car.

Christopher Reid, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, stood before Lancashire magistrates to admit to interfering with a Land Rover Discovery in Preston on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine, coupled with costs and a victim services surcharge means he has £219 to pay.

A thug who battered his then girlfriend, leaving her with broken ribs and multiple bruising has been jailed for four years.

Benjamin Devlin, 27, of HMP Berwyn, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to causing Leticia Cook grievous bodily harm and display controlling and coercive behaviour against her.

He had also faced a second charge of GBH against Stefan Gradwell but this was allowed to lie on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge sent him down for four years with another year to serve on extended licence.