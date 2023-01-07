A woman has been accused of attempted robbery and theft.

Zara Fairhurst, 32, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with trying to rob Dawn Senior of a bunch of keys and stealing £21 worth of chocolates, both on November 24.

She has not entered pleas to the charges but has admitted since breaching bail on December 12.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where she will appear before a judge on January 6, before which she is on bail conditional that she does not enter Wigan's Tesco Extra and reports to police each Monday afternoon.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan man who caused £500 damage to a woman's car in Blackpool.

Cameron Foley, 28, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, had previously appeared before borough justices to admit attacking Tracey Cairns's Peugeot at the resort on September 11 and also failing to answer bail at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on September 27.

But he failed to appear for sentencing and so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

The trial of a Wigan woman accused of breaking Covid-19 rules by going to a Bonfire Night event has been postponed until the spring.

Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.

At the time, there were rules in place limiting the number of people who could meet to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A trial date had been set for December but it has now been adjourned until May 16.

A man has been hit with a three year football banning order after finally admitting he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Francis Porter, 38, originally of Heather Grove, Worsley Hall, now of Eskdale Avenue, Blackrod, had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which is said to have happened on April 2 in Wigan.

A trial was to have been held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court but before it could start he changed his plea and was told he is banned from all football grounds for three years.

A fine, costs and victim services surcharge mean Porter has £580 to pay.

A Wigan borough motorist accused of involvement in a hit and-run crash has walked free from court without a stain on his character after the case against him collapsed.

David Bennett had been charged with injuring Lee Hankinson in a collision in Scholes while at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro on August 26 2021, then failing to stop after the accident or report it to police within 24 hours.

He was further charged with driving without due care and attention, having no insurance and committing a driver’s licence breach.

But the 42-year-old of Hampson Court, Leigh, had strenuously denied all of the allegations against him from the beginning and when the matter came to trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

The bench therefore officially recorded not guilty verdicts to all the charges and Mr Hampson was told he was free to go.

A teenager accused of a series of offences, including dangerous driving and handling stolen goods, has admitted breaching bail.

Keeley Finch, 19, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, failed to sign on at Wigan police station on December 12 and 14, which was a bail condition imposed at Bolton Crown Court.

Wigan magistrates decided she would remain on remand on conditional bail and must report to Wigan police station on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Finch is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on June 5.

She is charged with handling a stolen car in Shevington on May 11 and handling stolen number plates in Ashton on May 21.

She is also accused of driving dangerously in Astley and Leigh on May 22, without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop for police.

A Wigan man has admitted stealing clothes worth thousands of pounds.

Stephen Masterman, 44, of Linney Square, Scholes, took clothes worth £1,214.66 from TKMaxx in Halifax on September 19, 2021 and clothes worth £940 from Next in Leeds on the same day.

Wigan magistrates ordered him to pay a £120 fine for each offence, along with £85 prosecution costs and £34 to fund victim services.

A motorist who attacked a police officer and failed to provide a breath sample has been banned from the roads and must pay a hefty bill.

Daniel Whalley, 24, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, was asked to give a sample of his breath by police on July 6, but failed to do so.

He assaulted PC Bunn by beating him on the same day.

Whalley had denied committing the offences, but changed his pleas to guilty.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines, compensation and costs totalling £1,462.

A woman who took a car without the owner's consent and then drove it without a licence or insurance will find out her punishment soon.

Cassie Jones, 31, of Bolton Road, Atherton, pleaded guilty to driving the Ford Fiesta in Atherton on December 5.

She was remanded on bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 16.

A man must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to assault.

Ryan Kelsall, 28, of Melton Close, Astley, assaulted Mackenzie Buckley by beating him on November 23, 2021.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

