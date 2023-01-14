A Wigan man will stand trial after denying using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Shaun Shipley, 24, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, is alleged to have made a woman believe that violence would be used in the incident on November 18.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 13 and he was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to contact the complainant or go to a named pub in Manchester.

A serial shoplifter who failed to comply with a suspended sentence order is now behind bars.

Patrick Lannon, 29, of Scholes, Scholes, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared before magistrates at the beginning of November. That was his punishment for a series of thefts from shops in Wigan in June and July, when he took items including alcohol, clothes, a suitcase and bags of protein powder.

But Lannon has now admitted breaching the suspended sentence order by failing to attend two appointments at Atherton probation office.

Wigan magistrates decided to activate the suspended sentence and he was sent to prison for 20 weeks.

A Wigan man who admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Paul Watson, 45, of no fixed address, must pay £26 to find victim services after the incident on December 20.

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying a kitchen knife in a public place.

Shady Mawade Euwne, 40, of Cherrycroft, Skelmersdale, had what was described as a "fixed blade kitchen-type knife" on May 17.

He admitted the offence, along with driving without insurance on the same day, when he appeared before Wigan justices.

The case was adjourned until February 2 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A man who threatened to kill a police officer has been back in court.

Nathan Sale, 28, of Hope Carr Lane, Leigh, was given a community order in February after threatening PC Rebecca Williams.

But he was accused of failing to attend planned appointments at Atherton probation office in July and August.

Wigan magistrates did not adjudicate on the alleged breach, but instead decided to revoke the community order and impose a new one.

Sale must have drug treatment and attend 20 days of rehabilitation activities over the next 12 months.

Wigan magistrates have sent a man to prison after he breached a suspended sentence order.

David Collier, 39, of Rosedale Avenue, Atherton, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for two years, in November after assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle. But justices heard he committed a further offence while under the suspended sentence, so he was sent to prison to serve the 16 weeks.

A man caught carrying a lock knife in public must do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Cole Kelly, 22, of Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to having the weapon on June 1.

He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance on the same day.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Kelly must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

A Wigan man who admitted directing racist abuse at his neighbour has walked free from court after being given a conditional discharge.

Anthony Gallagher, 49, of Perth Avenue, Ince, was charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or writing, and the offence was racially aggravated.

It followed an incident on August 7.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Police pounced as two intruders prowled an abandoned Wigan school.

A patrol had been alerted to the break-in at the one-time Shevington Community Primary buildings on Miles Lane, when they triggered an alarm at 9.40pm on Monday January 2.

It is suspected that 37-year-old Jason Kelly, of Beech Hill Lane, Beech Hill, and 50-year-old Jonathon Cadman of Rose Street, Ince, had been scavenging for scrap metal.

Wigan Council recently approved plans to demolish the premises and replace them with an extra care facility for over-55s.

Appearing before Manchester and Salford magistrates, both defendants pleaded guilty to burglary at the first opportunity and Cadman was immediately sentenced.

He was given a 12-month community order, including an alcohol rehabilitation requirement, supervision and completing 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay £259 in costs, a victim surcharge and a fine.

Kelly will appear next at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on February 8 for sentencing, before which he has been released on bail.

Police say there has been a large spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins at houses, businesses and sheds in the Shevington and Standish Lower Ground areas since the beginning of the year, nine of them taking place on January 1 and 2 alone.

No-one has yet been arrested on suspicion of any of these crimes.

