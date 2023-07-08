A man has made his first appearance before a judge charged with the murder of a 50-year-old Wigan dad in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Ian Aspinall died on the afternoon of Thursday June 22.

He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on the Wednesday morning.

Wigan and Leigh court

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court.

Weston appeared by video link from prison and spoke only to provide his full name and date of birth.

During the brief hearing a plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for July 25 and a provisional trial date was set for December 4, with the expectation that it will last for five days.

Mr Aspinall hailed from Standish but had moved to Leeds to be nearer to his son.

Family and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall, who was a former pupil of Standish High School.

Aimee Parry has launched an online appeal to raise money for his funeral, with any extra money going to his partner for their son.

She wrote “Ian was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many.

"He will be missed dearly.

“We are asking for donations towards funeral costs to try and ease the financial strain this will intimately bring on the family.

"I know times are extremely difficult for everyone at the moment so any donation, no matter how small, is appreciated greatly.

"Nothing we do will bring Ian back but I am hoping we will be able to relieve one concern while Ian’s family and friends grieve.”

Donations towards the funeral can be made at www.gofundme. com/f/to-help-the-family-of-ian-with-funeral-costs.

A Wigan 20-year-old had denied committing a string of motoring offences including dangerous driving.

Filip Czornyj, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to five separate charges.

They are that he drove a Citroen Berlingo dangerously on Belle Green Lane at Ince, failed to stop for police officers, drove while banned and did so without a licence and insurance.

The case was adjourned until a trial at the same court on February 22 next year, before which Czornyj is on unconditional bail.

A man accused of causing the death of a Wigan grandmother has appeared in court for the first time.

Chad Rimington, 32, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death when driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on Monday, July 31. Rimington was remanded in custody until then.

The charges relate to the death of Kathleen Kirby, who was seriously injured when she was hit by a van while walking along Bolton Road, Ashton, on Monday afternoon.

The van had been in a collision with a car, which was being pursued by police at the time.

Ms Kirby was taken to hospital for treatment, but she was confirmed to have died later that day.

In a statement, her family said: “Our hearts are broken forever as today we lost our beloved mum, nanna, sister, partner, aunty and best friend to so many.

"She took everyone under her wing, only ever seeing the good in everyone.

"Kathleen would be there no matter what and was the rock of our family, she held everyone together with her strength and passion for life. "She will never be forgotten and we will all make her proud in everything we do.

"Love you always and forever, mum, nanna, partner and sister, always in our hearts.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now looking into the actions of Greater Manchester Police officers before her death.

A local woman who is alleged to have had a relationship with an inmate while she was part of the senior management team at a prison has appeared in court.

Kerri Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Dressed smartly in a white jacket with nude-coloured trousers and designer sandals, Pegg stood in the dock of court 2 in Preston Magistrates Court, and gave only her name, date of birth and address when asked.

The court heard that she is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare County Court Judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021. It is not believed that she is still employed in the senior management team at the prison.

Her lawyer, John Hera, said she would be giving no indication of plea and the proceedings were dealt with in under five minutes.

Because the alleged offences are indictable only – meaning they are so serious they cannot be dealt with at Magistrates Court – Pegg’s case will be passed onto Preston Crown Court.

Her first appearance will be on Thursday, July 27.