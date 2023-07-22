A 38-year-old Wigan woman will be sentenced in August after finally admitting to peddling hard drugs.

Natalie Devlin, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had been due to stand trial for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, but then changed her plea.

The date for a sentencing hearing has now been fixed for August 21.

Wigan and Leigh court

Devlin is also due to learn her fate for an offence of aggravated vehicle-taking.

A young Wigan man accused of carrying out a mugging will have to wait more than another year to stand trial.

Paul Lafrenz, 20, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, faces a single charge of robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29, 2022 and, after pleading not guilty, was initially told that his trial would take place at Bolton Crown Court in July this year.

But that date has now been vacated and the trial re-listed for September 24 2024.

Lafrenz is on bail until then.

A 46-year-old Wigan man has appeared in court to admit picking up a prostitute in a South Wales city.

Jamie Yeates, of Wentworth Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, stood before Newport justices to plead guilty to “soliciting another for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street/public place.”

The hearing was told the offence took place on Francis Drive in the city on May 18.

Yeates was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £26 victim services surcharge.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of dangerous driving.

Cole Lysziewicz, 18, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates charged with the serious motoring offence, allegedly committed on a motorbike in Warrington Road, Ince, on February 12.

But when he failed to turn up at court, the bench issued a warrant.

The trial of a Wigan man and woman who deny having an out-of-control pit bull which savaged another man has been delayed by another 11 months.

Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29, 2021 in Nook Lane.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.

It was then adjourned until June this year, then rescheduled to July 10 and now it has been moved to July 10, 2024, with a pre-trial preparation hearing fixed for June 10 that year.

The pair are on bail until then.

A Wigan man accused of a serious attack will only now be tried in another 15 months' time.

Kris Johnson, 40, of Orrell Hall Close, in Orrell, is charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28 last year.

Because of the seriousness of the allegation, the case is being heard at Bolton Crown Court.

But due to a backlog of cases, there will only now be time to hear the evidence on October 22, 2024.

Johnson is on conditional bail before then.

A Wigan man has been accused of threatening two people at a railway station.

Brett O'Connor, 30 of Hey Street, Ince, is alleged to have used menacing or insulting words or behaviour against two named complainants at Salford Crescent on November 16 last year.

The case at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court was adjourned until August 30 so that a pre-sentence report can be prepared.

In the meanwhile O'Connor is on bail, conditional that he lives and sleeps at his home address until then.

A provisional trial date next year has been set for two women accused of the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler.

Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

At the case's first hearing at Bolton Crown Court, the pair were told that a pre-trial and preparation hearing will be held on September 7 and a trial date was provisionally set for May 7 next year should they plead not guilty later in proceedings.

In the meantime they remain on bail.

A Wigan motorist has been banned from driving after being caught doing more than 100mph on the motorway.

Tameside magistrates heard that 29-year-old Adam Corless, of Meadow Brook, Pemberton, exceeded the national speed limit at one point by 32mph on the westbound carriageway of the M62 on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a BMW 520D M Sport.

He was disqualified from the road for six months and must pay a fine, victim services surcharge and court costs totalling £899.

However another Wigan driver appeared at the same court on the same day, after hitting a speed of 104mph on the M62 at Rochdale and was given six points on his licence.

Sean Wilkinson, 33, of Woodside Avenue, Ashton, was at the wheel of an Audi RS7 on January 31 this year when the offence was committed.

His bill comprising fine, surcharge and costs comes to £258.

And Darren McMinn, 45, of Ascot Drive, Atherton, received five points on his licence from Tameside justices for driving a BMW 320D at 98mph on the M62 at Rochdale on February 19. His fine, costs and surcharge come to £498.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who admitted to an attack but then failed to turn up to court to learn of his punishment.

Andrew Littler, 49, of School Way, Wigan, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Peter Rosbotham on August 4 last year and to failing to answer police bail in November.

But he was a no-show when finally due to be sentenced this month and so the bench issued a warrant.

A young man accused of twice raping a woman in Wigan town centre has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday, March 12.

The 20-year-old of Elm Tree Road, Lowton, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates, but because of the seriousness of the case it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court.

However on this, the second appearance before a judge, the prosecution offered no evidence saying that information had emerged which had undermined the complaint.

A not guilty plea was officially recorded and the defendant was told he was free to go.

After the hearing a Crown Prosecution Service spokeswoman said: “All cases are subject to continuous review by the CPS.

"Following a further review because of developments in the case, we concluded that there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction, therefore we have taken the decision to offer no evidence.”

A Wigan paedophile who repeatedly abused a young schoolgirl has been jailed.

Liam Netherton, 28, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, was sent down for six and a half years after a Grimsby Crown Court jury convicted him of five counts of sexual activity with a child under 15 in the North Lincolnshire area following a five-day trial.

He was also served with a sexual harm prevention order and will have to sign onto the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

Grimsby Crown Court heard that Netherton targeted his victim between October 2018 and January 2019 in a bid to fulfil his perverted sexual pleasures.

The officer who led the case, Det Con Katie Drapier of Humberside Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim for her bravery and strength throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.

“I know how incredibly difficult it can be to come forward and take that first step but, by reporting these offences to us, they have helped us bring this disgusting man to justice.

“Whilst today’s sentencing will not detract the pain and suffering endured, I hope the sentencing will provide them with some closure in knowing this predator can no longer cause harm to them or any other child.

“We take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is okay to commit these types of offences.

“It is never the victim’s fault and I would strongly appeal for any child who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with a trusted adult or friend and report it to us.

“Through partnership working with social services and family support teams, the victims and their families in this case have been able to access invaluable support, which is something we offer to all victims of child sexual offences.

“You will be listened to and we will continue to take action against offenders.”

The victim’s mother contacted the Wigan Observer to make sure we publicised the case, saying she wanted to make sure that everyone knew Netherton’s face in case he had committed more crimes like this.

A Wigan man has been convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and being three times over the drink-drive limit.

Piotr Jakubowski, 53, of no fixed address, had appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to deny giving a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35, when in a Vauxhall Insignia on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on June 26 last year.

He also denied trying to contact Iwona Czarneska-Jakubovska and going near her house a month later when banned from doing so by a non-molestation order.

But he was found guilty of all three charges after a trial. He also admitted to a breach of bail conditions.

Jakubowski was remanded in custody pending sentence at the same court on July 28.

A hearing at which a Wigan man was to have pleaded over a fatal road smash charge has been delayed for two months.

Jack Knowles, 34, of Hall Lane in Hindley, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge this month accused with causing the death by careless driving of mum of three Katherine West and perverting the course of justice. But the hearing has now been moved to September 20.

Pedestrian Ms West was seriously injured when she was in collision with an SUV on Ladies' Lane, in Hindley on Bonfire Night 2021.

The 59-year-old battled for her life in hospital but, sadly, died six weeks later.

The charge of perverting the course of justice concerns an allegation that the defendant repaired collision damage to a Peugeot 3008 in the 12 days following the incident.

And a provisional trial date of April 29, 2024 has already been set, before which the defendant is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man is one of two to appear in court charged with drug offences as part of an investigation into County Lines supply.

The joint operation involved Project Medusa Merseyside County Lines team and Greater Manchester Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.

The two men from Liverpool and Wigan were arrested on July 12 and have now been charged with drug offences.

Andrew Junior Harris, 33, of Dorothy Walk, Bamfurlong, has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin.

Dylan Halvorsen, 23, of Laxton Road, Hunts Cross has been charged with concerned in the supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack and heroin, and possession of criminal property.

Both suspects appeared before Wirral magistrates where their case was immediately committed to Liverpool Crown Court.

They are due to appear before a judge on August 11 before which time they are remanded in custody.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, call Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC.

Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.