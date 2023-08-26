Lucifer O'Malia, 20, of Winstanley Street, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and twice assaulting a named woman by beating.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 11 when further charges of strangulation, false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice will be dealt with.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A Wigan crook who burgled one home and tried to break into several others in the space of just an hour has been jailed for 38 months.

A court heard that David Simpson’s criminal spree began at 6am on May 17 when he attempted to enter several homes across different Ince streets in quick succession.

During the course of the morning, the 43-year-old of Kendal Road, Ince, broke a small window, tried several doors handles, and entered a garden of one of the houses.

Despite being thwarted, including being chased off by an occupant and being disturbed at by a dog, Simpson persisted with his attempts and eventually found his way into a home on Ince Green Lane.

Bank cards were stolen and the occupants of the house were later notified of their cards being used at various shops around the area

Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the stores and doorbell footage from the morning, officers quickly identified Simpson, resulting in an arrest and subsequent charge.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, Simpson received 48 months’ imprisonment for one burglary, five counts of attempted burglaries and two counts of fraud.

This was reduced to 38 months as he entered an early guilty plea.

Det Sgt Nigel Rigby, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan District Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “As a force-priority issue, we always investigate reports of burglaries and do our best to secure arrests, charges and sentencings.

“Ultimately, they are crimes in which people can end up feeling unsafe and scared in their own homes and this subsequent sentencing is a great result. Simpson attempted to enter several houses, not caring for those who were inside, and used stolen cards to purchase and attempt to purchase various goods.

“He now has plenty of time to think about his actions behind bars.”

"If you have any information about burglaries, I ask that you please get in touch with us. You can contact us on 101, or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."

A Wigan man has denied attacking another while armed with a golf club.

Jack Harrison, 27, from Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm last Christmas Eve in the town.

He also denied being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, on the same occasion.

The case was adjourned until March 11 next year when a trial will be held in the same court.

A Wigan motorist has been banned from the road after being caught at the wheel when almost three times the drink-drive limit.

Borough magistrates heard that 32-year-old David Peet, of Grange Road, Ashton, gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when stopped by police on Nicol Mere Road on February 22.

The limit is 35 microgrammes.

His vehicle wasn't insured at the time either.

After pleading guilty to both the drink-driving and insurance charges, Peet was disqualified from driving for 28 months although this can be reduced to 28 weeks if he successfully completes a state-approved course for drink-drivers.

He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work plus 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £199 to the court in costs and victim services.

A Wigan man who fiddled £7,500 in benefits has been given a community punishments.

Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, appeared before borough justices to admit to five charges of dishonestly failing to notify the authorities of wrongful credits, each of around £1,500 between August 2019 and January 2021 and failing to take steps to cancel the payments.

He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and must pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £470.

A man has been jailed and a woman given a community punishment after admitting they peddled hard drugs in Wigan.

Ben Smith, 28, of Scholes, Scholes, pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and cannabis and was jailed by a Bolton Crown Court judge for 18 months.

Cunliffe, 26, of Linney Square, Scholes, had initially denied the charges against her but then changed her pleas to guilty before a trial could take place and she was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

The trial of a Wigan man who denies stealing hundreds of pounds of charity cash has been delayed again, this time until next year.

Stephen Wilkinson, 57, of Crabtree Road, Worsley Hall, had been due to be tried at Bolton Crown Court last December after being charged with the theft of £742 from Macmillan Cancer Support on October 8 2021.

But the trial was delayed until August this year and has now been adjourned again until February 22 2024.

He remains on bail until then.