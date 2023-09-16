Watch more videos on Shots!

A Wigan woman accused of launching a vicious Christmas Eve attack in 2021 will have to wait the best part of another year before she stands trial.

Chantelle Foster, 33, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, is charged with intending to wound Mark Seddon – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on December 24 two years ago.

The trial of Foster, who also goes by the name of Chantelle Hurst, at Bolton Crown Court has been rescheduled several times already, once because she failed to attend.

It was due to take place this month but the start date has now been delayed until July 30 next year.

It is expected to last for three days.

A prisoner has been charged with the murder of a Wigan man more than two years after his death.

Shane Maloney suffered “extensive, severe, life changing brain injuries”, when he was assaulted in November 2019.

Police found him slumped in an alley outside a house on Wigan Road, Leigh slipping in and out of consciousness and with a large cut to the back of his head inflicted by a magnum of champagne.

The victim's injuries included a bleed, bruising and blood clot on the brain plus a severe skull fracture that required surgery to remove bone and relieve pressure.

He required round-the-clock care but died 15 months later in March 2021.

Dean Hughes had already admitted to a charge of wounding with intent in relation to the same incident and was jailed for eight years.

Following the victim’s death, the case was subsequently resubmitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Hughes, currently an HMP Risley inmate, has now been charged with the murder of Mr Maloney.

The 46-year-old will appear on Wednesday October 18 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

A Wigan man who caused £1,000 damages to a Preston shopping mall has been ordered to pay compensation.

Mark Baker, 54, of Orchard Street, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the vandalism at the St George's Arcade on June 8.

He also admitted to failing to surrender to police bail later that month.

Compensation, a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge combined mean that Baker has £395 to pay.

A Wigan borough home that has been the focal point for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints has been hit with a three month closure order.

It means that if anyone other than David Miller and certain authorised parties including 999 workers enters 6 Bright Street in Leigh during the order period, they can be prosecuted.

The trial of a Wigan mum who denies failing to prevent her child's truancy has been postponed until the spring.

Nicola Swanton had been due to stand trial before borough justices over an accusation that she did not do enough to ensure her son's regular attendance at Beech Hill Primary School during this year's spring term.

But the case has now been adjourned until March 5 2024.

Two women have pleaded not guilty to the neglect and manslaughter of a Wigan borough toddler.

Two-year-old Masie Newton from Atherton died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, have been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death and at their latest appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge they both officially denied the accusations.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

Both women were further granted unconditional bail pending their trial which had already been provisionally scheduled to begin on May 7 next year.

A pre-trial preparation hearing will also take place at the same court next month.

A man has been jailed after subjecting a Wigan woman to a terrifying campaign of violence and intimidation.

Declan O'Reilly, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order aimed at preventing him from contacting his ex-partner Jolene Healy, 30, of Standish.

Ms Healy, a mum-of-three, took out the order after being the victim of "eight years of domestic violence" at the hands of O'Reilly, saying "he could have killed me 100 times."

O'Reilly received an 18-month sentence at Manchester Crown Court, of which he will serve half before being released on licence.