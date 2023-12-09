The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A Wigan flat which has been the focal point for neighbour complaints has had its closure order extended.

Samantha Raines was told that activities at her home at 2 Mab’s Cross House, Grayson’s Close, Swinley, had not seen sufficient improvements to warrant ending the existing order which prevents anyone other than residents and authorised persons from entering the property. And so another three months have been added to the order by Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Only last month neighbour Philip Harrison’s home at 6 Mab’s Cross House was also made the subject of a closure order.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Meanwhile Allen Martin, of 72 Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, has also seen a closure order on his home extended by three months.

Anyone who flouts the order is likely to face prosecution and the Wigan Observer has recently reported on several people receiving fines.

More severe cases can lead to a custodial sentence.

A 16-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of Wigan borough dad Paul Marsh.

The teen, who cannot be identified, is accused of stabbing the 49-year-old at an address on Samuel Street in Atherton on Friday November 17.

The youngster first appeared in the dock at Manchester and Salford Youth Court only for the case to immediately be sent to Manchester Crown Court Crown Square where he made his first appearance the next day.

He has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge but the court nonetheless set a provisional trial date of February 20 2024, with a pre-trial review held on February 9.

A pre-trial preparation hearing may also be held on January 4. In the meantime the boy will be kept in youth detention, a bail application having been turned down.

Two women have admitted to child cruelty after the tragic death of a Wigan borough two-year-old.

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, both pleaded guilty to the offence following the death of Masie Lomax-Newton.

The pair were previously accused of manslaughter but were acquitted of that charge. Manchester Crown Court heard that the prosecution accepted the guilty plea to the lesser offence following discussions within the Crown Prosecution Service.

What happened to the tot is yet to be disclosed.

Maisie, who lived in Atherton, died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

The neglect was said to have taken place between November 7 and December 2 2021.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

A date has not yet been set for the pair’s sentencing but Judge Nicholas Dean KC has said he wants it to take place before Christmas and that neither woman will be sent to prison.

A dropped cigarette end has cost a Wigan woman hundreds of pounds.

Angela Berry, 50, of Alverton Court, Ince, was seen discarding the butt in Hallgate, Wigan town centre, on May 26 this year, borough magistrates heard.

She then failed to attend court to contest the case and so she was found guilty in her absence.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that the piece of litter has cost Berry £408.

A dozen parents of children who truanted from Wigan schools have been dealt with by justices.

Financial penalties ranged from two to four-figure sums depending on families' circumstances but also whether the mums or dads bothered to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court themselves to admit the offences.

Keiron Pemberton and Sara Catterall, of Ormsby Close, Standish, both pleaded guilty to failing to ensure their two sons regularly attended St Bernadette's Primary in Shevington and their daughter's attendance at Orrell St Peter's High School during this year's summer terms.

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean they had £704 in total to pay.

But Shirley Epengule, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall, was a court no show when summoned over her son's repeated absences from Newtown St Mark's Primary so she was hit with a £716 bill.

Norma Yel, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, who was proved guilty in her absence of not making sure her son regularly attended class at Hawkley Hall, and she will now have to fork out £1,024.

Parents Lisa Sheridan and Cameron Phillips, of Farr Close and Grenfell Close, respectively, were ordered to pay £212 each for their son's absences from Hawkley Hall High.

Maka Lanchava, of Beechwood Crescent, Manchester, has £156 to pay after admitting not preventing her daughter's truanting from Astley St Mary's HIgh.

By contrast Sarah Johnson, from Martindale Crescent, Newtown, must shell out £2,048 after being found guilty in her absence of failing to ensure her two children attended classes at Westfield Primary School.

Shauna Jennings, of Bee Fold Lane, pleaded guilty to not stopping her son's truancy from Parklee Community School and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and £26 fine.

Pamela Henderson, of Poplar Avenue, Ashton, must pay £262 after being proved guilty in her absence of not preventing her son's non-attendance at Cansfield High.

Natalie Howes, of Wildbrook Road, Little Hulton, has been ordered to pay £304 for her child's truancy from Mosley Common St John's after she didn't turn up for the court case and was convicted in her absence.