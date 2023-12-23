The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough woman has been banned from the road for six month because she failed to tell police who was driving her car when an offence was committed.

Natalie Cummings, 32, of Tiverton Avenue, Leigh, was found guilty by Manchester and Salford justices of refusing to provide information about who was at the wheel of a Nissan Juke on May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result she was given the disqualification and must also pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge together costing £1,014.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Exactly the same punishments were imposed on 40-year-old George Jolly, of Manchester Road, Tyldesley, for failing to disclose the driver of a Range Rover Evoque when it was involved in an offence on April 17.

A young Wigan man who starved his pet cats has been given a community punishment.

Steven Corbett, 26, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, pleaded guilty to neglecting two female cats called Snowy and Nestle between December 23 last year and January 3 this year by failing to provide them with adequate food and drink, leaving them unattended and not given them toileting facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete 100 hours' unpaid work and pay £939 to the court in costs and a victim services surcharge.

The cats were confiscated from him and he was also banned from keeping or dealing in animals.

A man has been penalised by the courts for having an unsafe load on his truck that was a threat to the public.

Anthony Hill, 45, of Walmesley Drive, Ince, had a metal barrier on the back of his flatbed Vauxhall Movano in Red Rock Lane, Standish, on January 25 this year which was in such as position that it posed a nuisance or danger to people or property, Manchester and Salford magistrates heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined and ordered to pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £265.

A man awaiting trial over the murder of a Skelmersdale schoolboy will face an alternative charge of manslaughter too.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, is set to appear before a Preston Crown Court judge and jury on January 15 accused of murdering 15-year-old Dylan Bragger.

But at a mention hearing at the court on Friday, December 8 it was agreed that a lesser charge of manslaughter would be added to the indictment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figueiredo denies murder but the alternative charge has not yet been put to him.

Dylan was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.

Figueiredo will remain remanded in custody until the trial, scheduled to last six days, takes place in the new year.

A man has admitted breaching a restraining order after he was found at a house in Wigan from which he was banned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Bolton, 52, of Hexham Avenue, Goose Green, was with a woman he was not supposed to contact following the imposition of the order by Liverpool Crown Court.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a surcharge of £114.

A Wigan man who stole food from shops three times has been jailed for a total of 12 weeks.

Liam Harris, 31, of Field Street, Ince, pleaded guilty to taking food from a Tesco Express store in Bolton on October 3 and 13 and between November 3 and 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted handling stolen goods - jars of coffee and washing detergent - in Trafford on November 29.

Wigan magistrates believed the crimes were so serious that he should be sent to custody.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to three drugs offences but will stand trial on another charge.

Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, admitted being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply in Wigan on February 4, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with possessing criminal property, i.e. money, on the same date and a trial will be held on that allegation.

Roberts was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 10.

A woman accused of perverting the course of justice will have her case heard in the crown court.

Lauren McKay, 30, of Whiteside Avenue, Gidlow, is alleged to have made a false statement which was used in criminal proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case has been sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on January 10.

A man has admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

It follows Pavol Hirko, 33, of Chester Street, Leigh, driving an Audi saloon car on Lord Street, Leigh, on June 3 and damaging the bodywork of a parked car.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay fines totalling £322, along with a £129 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has appeared in court accused of setting fire to a snack van, causing damage worth £20,000.

Mark Ashworth, 33, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, will appear at Bolton Crown Court on January 10.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to a series of driving offences.

Tyler Sewell, 19, of Stanley Street, Atherton, is accused of driving without due care and attention on October 10, failing to stop for the police and driving other than in accordance with a licence.