A suspended prison sentence has been handed to a Wigan borough man who admitted "flashing".

Marian Torono, 47, of Shadwell Grove, Leigh, intentionally exposed himself on April 6, intending that someone would see him and be alarmed or distressed.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He must also do 20 days of rehabilitation activities, register with the police, and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

A man has been convicted of stealing a photograph from a Wigan arts venue.

Ziyad Saleh, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with entering The Old Courts as a trespasser between September 17 and 20 and taking a photograph worth £50.

He entered a not guilty plea, but was found guilty after a trial at Tameside Magistrates' Court.

Saleh will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on May 22 and was remanded in custody until then.

A Wigan borough woman accused of carrying out a burglary while armed with a knife has appeared in court.

Michelle Farnworth, 35, of Samuel Street, Atherton, is charged with aggravated burglary, having allegedly entered a house on Hinkler Avenue, Bolton, with a knife on March 4 and stolen a watch and money.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing will take place on June 17.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan borough man has appeared in court accused of publishing an obscene article.

Craig Greenhalgh, 36, of Kentmere Drive, Tyldesley, is alleged to have published an online chat about child sexual abuse on April 28, contrary to the Obscene Publications Act 1959.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared before Bolton justices.

He will next appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 12 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a family member twice.

Michael Halliwell, 64, of The Coverts, Springfield, is charged with a common assault on Eunice Halliwell on February 23 and assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, on May 12.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 20.

A 31-year-old Wigan man who stole a TV and flouted a house closure order has been sent to prison.

John Blaney-Hayes, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, stood before Manchester magistrates to admit snatching from a car a £200 television belonging to Dylan Roberts on May 6.

And on May 14 he pleaded guilty to going to 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes, when it was the subject of a court closure closure order due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Only residents and authorised persons can attend such an address during the order's period and the bench was told that he was neither of these people.

He was given a four-week custodial sentence, the justices telling him that he was being locked up on account of the seriousness of the offence and his record for flouting court orders.

Charges of assault, one of them very serious, have been brought against a Wigan borough man.

Gareth Thomas, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Manchester justices charged with intending to cause John Rourke grievous bodily harm (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder and also known as section 18 wounding).

On the same day - May 13 - he is also charged with the common assault of Kristina Barton and the theft of an A34 mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw in the Moon Under Water Wetherspoons pub.

Because of the seriousness of the wounding charge, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance on June 19, before which time he is remanded in custody.

No pleas have yet been entered.

Sentencing has been delayed for a a Wigan man who admitted to attempted robbery.

The case of David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to go before a Bolton Crown Court jury on June 12 this year after he denied trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.

But at a more recent hearing he changed his plea to guilty and the trial was vacated and he was due to learn his fate this month.

However, an extra pre-sentence report was requested and so the final hearing was pushed back to August 9.

A Wigan man has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl more than 20 years ago.

Richard Wallwork, 53, of Silverdale Road, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of assaulting by penetration and by touching of a girl aged under 13 in 2003.

No pleas have yet been entered by the defendant and the bench ordered that the case be sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Wallwork was given unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance there on June 19.

A Wigan borough motorist has been accused of being twice over the drink-drive limit when involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a traffic light.

Nikita Samuilovs, 27, of Park Street in Tyldesley, appeared before local justices charged with being at the wheel of a BMW car which hit a traffic signal on Bolton Road, Atherton, which then drove off without stopping on February 24.

It is also alleged that he went on to fail a roadside test in which he gave a reading of 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35 microgrammes.

The case was adjourned until June 19 when he is due to return to the same court with a Russian interpreter.

In the meantime Samuilovs is on unconditional bail.

More than £5,000 worth of goods were stolen from a Wigan supermarket by a local man, justices have been told.

Gary Marsh, 38, of May Street in Golborne, appeared before borough justices charged with breaking into the town's B&M store on May 1 and taking a total of £5,134 of products.

It is also alleged that he broke into Prospect Engineering between April 28 and May 2 and stole goods of value unknown.

He was granted unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 19.

A Wigan 52-year-old has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by having software on a device designed to hide internet history.

Jason Parr, of Brownlow Avenue, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to flouting the order issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2017 after his conviction for sexual offences.

He will be sentenced by Manchester justices on July 8 and has been released on unconditional bail until then.

A convicted Wigan sex offender will be sentenced by a judge after admitting to order breaches.

Robert Beresford, 51, of Wrightington Street in Swinley, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to failing to sign on to the Sex Offenders' Register and to clearing his internet history which was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order made by a Liverpool Crown Court judge five years ago.

Released on unconditional bail, Beresford was sent to be sentenced by a Minshull Street judge in Manchester on June 12.

A Wigan teenager has been accused of a series of sex assaults, some when he was a minor.

The 19-year-old faces three charges of assault by penetration of a girl of 15 in 2021 and sexual touching of a woman between 2021 and 2023.

He has not yet entered any pleas and he was released on unconditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 19.

A 37-year-old has denied rape, sexual assault and subjecting a Wigan woman to more than a year of domestic abuse.

Lee Mitchell, of Fairhaven in Skelmersdale, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with controlling and coercive behaviour between January last year and April this year, to sexually assaulting a female over 16 on March 8 and the rape of a woman between March 1 and April 10.

He entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.

The domestic abuse accusation alleges that Mitchell repeatedly made sexual demands and demanded the complainant look after him by ordering food to be cooked and baths to be run, while also constantly ringing her, demanding to know her location.

He was bailed pending the start of his trial beginning March 9 2026.

A September trial date has been set for a Wigan man who denies a string of criminal offences, including rape.

Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.

He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.

He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.

Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.

He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered not guilty pleas to all the charges and a trial was scheduled to begin on September 30 this year.

A case management hearing was also fixed for July 12.

A Wigan borough man charged with sexually assaulting a woman two years ago will have to wait almost as long to prove his innocence.

John McManus, 43, of Birchfield Avenue, Atherton, is alleged to have touched the woman without her consent on May 13, 2022.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he entered a not guilty plea and was told his trial would take place on March 16 2026.

A 40-year-old Wigan man who launched a vicious attack and made threats to kill has been jailed.

Craig McCormick, of Randall Avenue, Shevington, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to intend causing Wayne MacAleavy grievous bodily harm (the worst form of assault after attempted murder) and threatening to kill him.

He also admitted causing Keith Roe actual bodily harm on March 21.

The judge sent him to prison for 22 months.

A Wigan couple have appeared in court to deny charges of animal cruelty.

Anthony Austin, 34, and Stephanie Wlasenko, 33, both of London Fields, Billinge, are accused of causing unnecessary suffering to two bull terrier-type dogs called Paddy and Bruno between May 6 and July 8 last year by failing to investigate or address adequately the causes of their underweight or poor bodily conditions.

They are also charged with failing to meet the pets' welfare needs by providing them with a suitable diet and protecting them from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

The pair pleaded not guilty to both charges which are contrary to sections of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

Having stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, they elected trial by jury and so the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

And after a first appearance before a judge, a trial date of March 11, 2026 was scheduled, although a case management hearing will take place on October 28 this year which they are not required to attend.

Austin and Wlaskenko are released on unconditional bail until then.

Three charges of rape and one of controlling and coercive behaviour have been brought against a Wigan man.

Daniel McCorriston, 42, of Oak Avenue, Hindley Green, appeared at Wigan's law courts to face accusations of serious sexual assaults and "behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely making multiple threats to assault, assaulting on multiple occasions, being verbally abusive" towards a named woman on or before May 15 this year.

The case was then sent to Bolton Crown Court where the prosecution objected to his being given bail.

But the judge upheld the magistrates decision and a pre-trial review date was set for June 21.

No pleas have yet been entered.

A Wigan borough man has admitted to being a crack cocaine dealer.

Ahmed Benny-Bah, 28, of Heddles Court, Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to peddling the class A substance in Greater Manchester between April 18 and May 5.

He also confessed to possessing both cocaine and cannabis on May 14.

The bench granted him conditional bail until he is sentenced by a Manchester Crown Court judge on June 13.

A 37-year-old has been accused of subjecting a Wigan woman to terrifying harassment, threats and an attempted arson attack.

Christopher Whalley, of Dorset Avenue, Tyldesley, stood before Manchester justices to face charges of putting a named female in fear of violence through harassment, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour against her and trying to burn down her front door on April 1.

The defendant has yet to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned until June 11 before which time he has been remanded into custody.

Meanwhile Angela Whalley, 58, from the same address, is also accused of harassing the woman and assaulting her and further charges of seriously harassing and threatening a named man.