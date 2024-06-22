Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

The parents of several Wigan truant pupils have been punished by the courts.

David Bamber, 42, of Holly Road, Aspull, was found guilty via the single justice procedure at Tameside Magistrates' Court of failing to ensure his daughter did not regularly attend classes at St Joseph's RC High School in Horwich during last year's autumn term.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £33.50.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The remainder all appeared before Wigan justices.

Megan Hupton, of Westminster Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to not preventing her son's truancy from Hindsford CE Primary School that term and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and a surcharge coming to £272.

Similarly Jade Moriarty, 32, of Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley, admitted to failing to make sure her daughter attended St George's Central Primary and her fine, costs and surcharge bill came to £212.

Eena and Lonel Stanciu, of Lincoln Road, Wigan, have £402 to pay between them after pleading guilty to allowing their son's truanting from Outwood Academy in Hindley.

Terri Bibby, of Spring Gardens, Atherton, was another parent who admitted neglecting to ensure their boy's attendance at St George's and she was facing a bill of £268.

The cases of two further parents have yet to be dealt with by borough justices.

Adele Walsh, 33, of Avondale Street, Standish, is accused of allowing three children to bunk off classes at Standish High School.

And Thomas Devlin, 38, of Richmond Road, Ashton, is charged with not preventing his son's absences from Cansfield High.

Both of their cases were adjourned until June 21 at the request of the prosecution.

A 55-year-old Wigan woman who admitted stealing a man's bank card and using it to buy booze has finally been dealt with by the courts.

Karen O'Malley, of Orchard Street, Wigan, had previously stood before borough justices to plead guilty to the theft of the card plus £20 from Graham McDonald on January 6 then using it three times soon after to buy almost £30 worth of alcohol in contravention of the Fraud Act.

She also admitted failing to surrender to bail on April 3.

She had been released on conditional bail pending her sentencing hearing last month but failed to attend and so an arrest warrant was issued.

Now finally brought before the court O'Malley was given a community punishment involving completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the window of a bus.

Steven Highton, 38, of Beaumont Grove, Orrell, caused £500 worth of damage to an Arriva bus on April 19.

He will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on July 19 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man will find out his punishment next month after pleading guilty to attacking two people.

Martin Ready, 45, of Riley Square, Leigh, assaulted both Mansoor Ahmed and a police constable by beating them on October 21.

A third charge, which alleged he attempted to steal Mr Ahmed's mobile phone, was discontinued.

Ready will be sentenced by Wigan justices on July 19 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has been acquitted of stalking an ex-partner following a four-day trial.

David Meehan, 42, of Springfield Road, Springfield, had denied the more serious form of stalking - causing fear of violence - and was cleared by the jury with a majority of 11 to one.

But he does face other charges.

The same complainant is applying for a restraining order against him at Liverpool Crown Court and faces a trial at Bolton Magistrates' Court on June 20 when he is accused of twice attacking a different partner.

Bolton Crown Court is also scheduled to hear a trial on August 28 when Meehan is accused of causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He had also been charged with witness intimidation in relation to those cases, but the prosecution has since offered no evidence and so that has been dropped.

In the meantime the defendant is on bail.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, appeared before local justices to be accused of possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16, 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17, 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.

Sinclair has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear before a judge on July 10 before which time he is on unconditional bail.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman who is accused of motoring offences.

Nicola Perry, 49, of Greenwood Avenue, Standish, had been due to appear before borough magistrates charged with failing to provide an alcohol or drug specimen to police on May 12 and for driving a VW Golf on Warrington Road, Abram, without insurance that day.

But she failed to attend so police were tasked with tracking her down and arresting her.

Three men have been accused of launching attacks on the same man.

Warren Stevens, 47, of Woodhouse Lane, Springfield, is charged with causing Steven Parry actual bodily harm at Siddow Common, Leigh, on October 31 last year.

Scott Lomax, 34, and Kelvin Sharratt, 30, both of HMP Liverpool, face exactly the same charge other than it is alleged to have taken place on November 1.

Sharratt was remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on July 3, Lomax, who has admitted the assault, is in custody until appearing at Bolton on July 10 while Stevens also stands before a judge on the latter date but is on unconditional bail until then.

A drink-driver who was caught three times over the limit is awaiting his fate from Wigan justices.

Liam Connell, 43, of City Road, Kitt Green, appeared in court to plead guilty to giving a reading of 243mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

The hearing was told his Toyota Yaris was stopped on Pemberton Road, Wigan, last December 5 after police officers had concerns about his ability to drive safely.

An interim disqualification has been imposed by the bench until he returns to court for sentencing on July 9.

Connell is on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan businessman has been spared a road ban for failing to say who was driving his car when it was involved in an alleged offence because he cares for family members and staff could lose their jobs if he is not allowed to drive.

Samuel Grundy, 38, of Vale Gardens, Ince, had been convicted in his absence last November by Tameside justices of not complying with the law by revealing who was at the wheel of his BMW during an incident in Greater Manchester on May 24, 2023.

The six points now imposed on his licence as part of his punishment would normally lead to a disqualification as it took Grundy over the 12-point maximum.

But the bench heard mitigating evidence that he has caring responsibilities for his son, mother and mother-in-law that would be impacted by a ban and that 11 employees would lose their jobs because he would no longer be able to run his company for the same reason.

As a result the magistrates waived a ban but he must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge coming to £960.

A Wigan 34-year-old has admitted to being a cocaine dealer.

Benjamin O'Shaughnessey, of Sandbrook Gardens, Orrell, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time and immediately pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of the class A substance on Queen Road, Orrell, with intent to supply it on May 4.

He also admitted to being in possession of criminal property, namely £150 in cash on the same occasion.

He was released on bail pending a sentence hearing on July 26.

A Wigan man has denied multiple domestic abuse charges.

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for the first time, Craig Walsh pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between August and April, in that he would send abusive and threatening text messages and messages stating he will kill himself if she left him.

The Scholes 38-year-old also denied twice assaulting her to inflict actual bodily harm, wrecking her £1,400 television and also damaging her phone.

A November 4 trial date was set with a case management hearing scheduled for August 2.

Before then Walsh is on bail.

Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan man charged with 20 charges of historical child sexual abuse, including rape.

Daniel Dootson, 49, of Sunleigh Road, Hindley, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny 10 charges of indecent assault, six of oral rape and two of attempted rape against a girl when she was of primary school age between 2000 and 2004.

He is also pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and sexual touching of a second girl from 2016 to 2021 when she was aged between five and nine.

A trial was scheduled to begin on February 9, 2026 before which Dootson is on bail.

A further three-year ban has been imposed on a Wigan motorist who was caught drink driving while disqualified.

John Shaw, 34, of New Lodge, Wigan, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Mercedes pick-up truck on Ash Lane on March 16 when he was barred from doing so and that he gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml breath when the legal limit is 35.

He also admitted causing criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Tsun Lam on February 29.

As well as the further road ban, justices also imposed an 18-month community order which includes his completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay compensation to Mr Lam plus court costs.

Revised charges have been brought against two young Wigan men already accused of being involved in a collision involving an e-bike and a woman who was badly injured.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, and 21-year-old Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, have seen their case sent to Bolton Crown Court after prosecutors further charged them both with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both had previously been charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

Now only Monks is facing those charges although both are further accused of driving without a licence of insurance. Charges of driving without headgear have been dropped.

The pair will next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 12 and are on unconditional bail until then.

A Wigan borough man has been remanded in custody after being charged with a mugging.

Malcolm Jolley, 49, of Findlay Street in Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to face a single charge of robbing Stuart Sharples of a mobile phone worth £440 on May 15.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Jolley will make his first appearance before a judge on July 10.

The trial of a Wigan man accused of domestic abuse and acquisitive crimes has been axed after he pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Scott Smith, 37, of no fixed address, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny intentional suffocation, common assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards wife Shelly, the last of which allegedly between May 18 and November 11, namely isolating her from family and friends, followed her and verbally and physically abusing her.

Smith has also pleaded not guilty to taking a Nissan Qashqai without the owner's consent, burglary of an address in St Elizabeth's Road, Aspull, in order to steal bank cards, theft and causing £300 damage to Ms Smith's phone, all on December 30.

But he has since appeared in court again to plead guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and the theft of two bank cards all on December 30. The charges of controlling/coercive, burglary and non-fatal strangulation will be allowed to lie on file.

The judge imposed a two-year community order which includes a Building Better Relationships programme element and a 12-month drug rehab course.

Smith must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay costs and a victim services surcharge.

A 33-year-old living in Leigh has been charged with rape.

Jose Centeio, of Twist Lane, appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of attacking a woman in Bolton on June 2.

Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on July 17.

Before then Centeio has been released on bail subject to several conditions including observing a night-time curfew, not entering Bolton other than to see his solicitor, surrendering his passport and not approaching several named females.

A Wigan teenager has admitted to dangerous driving and convicted of stealing a bicycle.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Dacia Duster which was driven dangerously on Atherton Road, Hindley, on February 6.

He had pleaded not guilty to the theft of two pedal cycles, together worth more than £1,700 and belonging to Tiana Standish, which were taken on September 16 last year in Platt Bridge.

However, after a trial the justices found him guilty.