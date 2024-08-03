Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

​A crown court date has been set for a borough man accused of attacking a woman and engaging in controlling behaviour.

Aaron Hill, 32, of Linden Grove, Leigh, is charged with assaulting the woman, causing actual bodily harm, and intentionally strangling her between October 20 and December 1.

He is also accused of criminal damage to the woman's property on November 30, assault by beating her and criminal damage to her door on February 10, and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour in a relationship between March 1, 2023 and July 3, 2024.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Hill is further charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation between May 31 and July 16, 2023.

No pleas have been entered and Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on August 27.

He was remanded in custody.

A 33-year-old man will face trial next year after denying a charge of rape.

Jose Centeio, of Twist Lane, Leigh, appeared at Bolton Crown Court accused of attacking a woman in Bolton on June 2.

He entered a plea of not guilty and a trial date was fixed for October 20, 2025.

Until then he will be on bail subject to several conditions, including observing a night-time curfew, not entering Bolton other than to see his solicitor, surrendering his passport and not approaching several named women.

A woman has appeared in court accused of assaulting two men and having a baseball bat in a public place.

Sarah Isherwood, 34, of Bonneywell Road, Leigh, is charged with assaulting Christopher Isherwood, causing actual bodily harm; a common assault on Warren Collard; possessing an offensive weapon - a wooden baseball bat - in public; and affray.

The offences are all alleged to have happened on May 4 last year.

She is also accused of failing to surrender to custody at Liverpool Crown Court on April 15.

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on August 21.

She was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and will stand trial later this year.

Ian Foy, 49, of Lingard Street, Leigh, is accused of going to a woman's house and calling her on a private phone number on July 11.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 9.

A Wigan man has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after using abusive words or behaviour towards a police officer.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, was due to stand trial following the incident on October 1, but changed his plea to guilty.

Wigan magistrates told him to pay a £135 fine, plus £200 prosecution costs and a £54 surcharge.

A Wigan woman has pleaded not guilty to stalking.

Tara Vernon, 29, of Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, is charged with stalking without fear, following allegations she sent threatening messages to a man and went to his home between July 9 and 16.

She will next appear before Manchester magistrates on August 27 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A teenager has appeared in court charged with stealing car keys and driving the vehicle just days after his 18th birthday.

Brooklyn Kingham, of Laxey Crescent, Leigh, is accused of taking the keys to a Nissan Juke during a burglary at a house on Battersby Street, Ince, on July 16, and then taking the car without the owner's consent.

He is also charged with driving the car on Wigan Road, Leigh, the following day while disqualified and uninsured.

No pleas were entered when he appeared before Manchester magistrates.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 23.

Kingham was remanded on conditional bail.

A woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing from a Wigan bakery and assault.

Karen O'Malley, 55, of no fixed address, is alleged to have taken biscuits from Galloways on July 13 and assaulted a woman by beating her on the same day.

She will next appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 20 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A man who assaulted two women will find out his punishment next month.

Stewart Jolley, 44, of Lingard Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on July 10 and assaulting a second woman between July 10 and 12.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on July 13, intending to cause fear or provoke violence, as well as criminal damage to another man's car on the same date.

Jolley was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 27.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to strangling and assaulting a woman.

Johnathan Grogan, 38, of Warrington Road, Abram, is alleged to have carried out the attack on May 27.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 17 and he was remanded on conditional bail.

A suspended prison sentence was given to a man who breached a restraining order by sending friend requests on social media.

Alex Frost, 34, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on July 13.

He was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 prosecution costs.

Two men have pleaded guilty to burglary at a car dealership in Wigan.

Barry McGuire, 52, of no fixed address, and Wayne Raftry, 52, of Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan, intended to steal from Josh Houghton Motors, on Great George Street, on July 17.

Raftry has been jailed for nine weeks and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

McGuire was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 13.

A Wigan man who attacked two people on the same day has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Martin Ready, 44, of Riley Square, Scholes, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mansoor Ahmed and a police officer on October 21.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must do six months of alcohol treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her husband.

Michelle Jackson was charged with wounding her spouse with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm – the most serious assault charge after attempted murder.The 50-year-old of Cromford Drive, Pemberton, is alleged to have knifed her spouse in the forearm on June 14.She entered a guilty plea at her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.She was remanded on conditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on September 2.

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her.

Shane Farley, 29, of Thirlmere Road, Hindley, is charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation on July 5.

He is also accused of driving while disqualified and uninsured on the same day.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on August 23.

He was remanded in custody

A man accused of rape, along with other sexual offences, will have his case heard in the crown court.

Connor Pennell, 26, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale, appeared before Manchester magistrates accused of two rapes between April 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024.

He is also charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, assault by penetration and sexual assault between the same dates, as well as intentional strangulation between May 1 and June 1, 2024,

Magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 23.

He was remanded in custody.

A teenager has appeared in court accused of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply them.

Kai Taylor, 18, of Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Bolton Crown Court on September 2.

A former Wigan charity boss and prison governor accused of misconduct with an inmate will go on trial next year.Kerri Pegg is charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.Pegg, 41, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is also accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial was set for March 24 at Preston Crown Court.

She remains on unconditional bail until then.Pegg was formerly operations director at Wigan's The Brick homelessness charity.She is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

A 42-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to assault and domestic abuse charges.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, has made his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court.

He is charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female. also on June 15.The controlling and coercive behaviour is alleged to include repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.Yusuf was refused bail and remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Bolton Crown Court on September 9.

He will go on trial at the same court on December 11.

A man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman.

Sean Aldred, 47, of Birch Street, Tyldesley, is charged with assaulting a woman by beating her on June 1.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 1.

He was remanded on conditional bail.

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from a borough supermarket.

Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to the theft of items worth £355 from Sainsbury's in Leigh on July 19.

He also denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on the same day.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 1.

A man accused of attacking two people will stand trial in the crown court.

Matthew Jones, 49, of Orchard Close, Leigh, is charged with strangling a woman and assaulting a man on July 20.

No pleas have yet been entered and Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on August 26. He was remanded in custody.

A borough man has been found not guilty of assaulting a police officer.

Lee Liptrot, 37, of Henrietta Street, Leigh, had denied the common assault of an emergency worker on August 28 and was cleared after a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

A man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman twice in 12 days.

James Ward, 52, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, faces two charges of assault by beating, which are alleged to have taken place on July 1 and 12.

He also denies criminal damage to crockery belonging to the same woman on the second date.

A trial has been scheduled for January 30 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has been jailed for eight weeks for harassment which put a family in fear.

Daniel O'Donnell, 31, of Hesketh Street, Newtown, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, which involved going to a woman's property between July 18 and 19.

Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for eight weeks and imposed a two-year restraining order which bans him from contacting the woman and going within 100m of a certain property.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

A burglar who targeted a Wigan health centre and a car dealership has been jailed.

Barry McGuire, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing cash, coffee and biscuits from the Thomas Linacre Centre on July 22 and keys from Josh Houghton Motor Company on July 17.

Wigan magistrates jailed him for a total of 18 weeks and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £75 compensation.

A man who entered a house which was subject to a closure order has been left with a hefty bill.

Christopher Unsworth, 37, of Erica Walk, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to going to the property on Norfolk Close, Hindley, on October 25, but was convicted after a trial. Magistrates imposed a £660 fine and ordered him to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £264 surcharge.