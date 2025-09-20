Police have issued a witness appeal after an horrific road smash involving one of their patrol cars in which two pedestrians were injured, one seriously.

An internal inquiry has already been launched into the collision which took place on Wigan Road, Leigh, shortly after 9pm last night (Friday September 19).

The police vehicle was responding to another incident when it was in collision with a woman and a man.

The woman, aged 57, remains in hospital with serious injuries while the man, aged 58, has been discharged with minor injuries.

The scene has been stood down this morning.

The officer driving the police vehicle is supporting the investigation. In line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate and it is expected that the matter will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

As part of this investigation, Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

This includes anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area.

Members of the public can contact police via 0161 856 4741 or the forces Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3570 of 19/09/25.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.