Witness intimidation: Wigan man accused of posting a bullet to potential trial witness
A Wigan man has been accused of sending a bullet in the post to a woman who was a potential witness in criminal proceedings.
Jordan Beach, 24, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, is charged with intimidating a witness on March 15, intending to obstruct or pervert the course of justice.
He is also charged with stalking the woman and causing serious alarm or distress between January 7 and March 15 and harassment which put her in fear of violence between the same dates.