Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Beach, 24, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, is charged with intimidating a witness on March 15, intending to obstruct or pervert the course of justice.

He is also charged with stalking the woman and causing serious alarm or distress between January 7 and March 15 and harassment which put her in fear of violence between the same dates.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...