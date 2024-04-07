Wolverhampton men stole catalytic converters worth £5,000 from Wigan car dealership
Two men have been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing catalytic converters from a Wigan car dealership.
Callum Elson, 20, of Woodstock Road, Wolverhampton, and Callum Fieldhouse, 21, of Hollington Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to taking the catalytic converters worth £5,000 from Arnold Clark in Wigan on December 17.
Wigan justices imposed 12-month community orders, with 80 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities each.
They were both also told to pay £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.