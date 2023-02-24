News you can trust since 1853
Woman accused of murdering Wigan businessman Liam Smith makes her first appearance before a judge

A 37-year-old woman has made her first crown court appearance charged with murdering a Wigan father and businessman.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:44pm

Rachel Fulstow, of Andrew Drive in York, is the second person to be accused of killing 38-year-old Liam Smith last November 24.

He was found with a fatal gunshot wound and doused in acid and alkali substances outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington.

Liam Smith died of a gunshot wound and was also covered with acid and alkali substances, a post-mortem examination concluded
Fulstow is further charged with perverting the course of justice.

At the brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, she was told that a pre-trial and preparation hearing will take place on March 27, the same day that co-accused Michael Hiller, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is due to make his latest appearance facing the same murder charge.

She has yet to enter a plea and was remanded into custody until then.

Three other men, aged 22, 25 and 35, have also been arrested by police investigating the killing but were later released on bail pending further inquiries.