Woman accused of murdering Wigan businessman Liam Smith makes her first appearance before a judge

Rachel Fulstow, of Andrew Drive in York, is the second person to be accused of killing 38-year-old Liam Smith last November 24.

He was found with a fatal gunshot wound and doused in acid and alkali substances outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Smith died of a gunshot wound and was also covered with acid and alkali substances, a post-mortem examination concluded

Fulstow is further charged with perverting the course of justice.

At the brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, she was told that a pre-trial and preparation hearing will take place on March 27, the same day that co-accused Michael Hiller, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is due to make his latest appearance facing the same murder charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has yet to enter a plea and was remanded into custody until then.