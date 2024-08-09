Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has admitted being in charge of a now banned dog which was dangerously out of control in Leigh town centre.

Amy Steward, 26, of HMP Styal, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to being the owner of an XL Bully on July 24.

A measure of how dangerous these pets are was given earlier this year at the inquest of Wigan dad-of-five Jonathan Hogg who was mauled to death by one.

An A&E doctor told the hearing that the injuries sustained by the Hindley 37-year-old were the worst he had ever seen during his 10 years in medicine.

Steward further admitted to stealing air fresheners from Leigh's Asda store on May 31.

She will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on August 22.