Woman arrested after police uncover their largest cocaine haul at Wigan house

More than 10kgs of the suspected drug was seized when officers raided a house in Newtown on Friday afternoon.

Wigan police's challenger team, supported by the district tasking team, executed a search warrant at the property as part of an investigation into a class A drugs conspiracy after receiving intelligence.

Officers found padlocked toolboxes full of the packaged white powder in the living room and bedroom areas.

Some of the cocaine seized by police

It is estimated that more than 10kg of cocaine was found, as well as at least 5kg of mixing agents, drugs production and mixing equipment, 1kg of cannabis and approximately 5,000 blister packs of prescription drugs.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and taken to custody for questioning. She has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

This is one of several significant seizures made by the challenger team during the last 18 months as they continue to tackle organised crime in the borough.

It follows the successful prosecution of four men responsible for producing a massive 400kg of heroin adulterant at an industrial unit in the area.

Some of the evidence uncovered

They have also uncovered a further long-standing cocaine supply conspiracy, and dismantled another organised crime group responsible for the large-scale supply of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as violent attacks on rival gangs.

Det Sgt Simon Monks said: "Yesterday saw one of the most significant seizures that our team has made from a warrant execution at a residential premises, and thankfully we have ensured this huge amount of class A drugs have been intercepted and stopped from infiltrating our streets where it was no doubt destined for.

"It's really important that the public know that their calls to police or to Crimestoppers are being acted upon, and this action was on the back of intelligence provided by members of the public that gave us enough information to go to an address and make this discovery.

"I urge anyone with information or suspicions or concerns about organised criminal activity in their area to contact police online via www.gmp.police.uk or call 101. Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency."