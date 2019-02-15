Woman arrested as police continue to investigate death of Billy Livesley

Police investigating the death of father-to-be Billy Livesley have made a further arrest.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Billy, 21, died on Saturday, December 29, a day after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram.

An investigation was launched and Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on April 18.

James Anthony Connor, 37, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, has been charged with making threats to kill a relative of Billy's on January 13. He is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court today.

A large turnout is expected for Billy's funeral, which will be held in Platt Bridge on Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the major incident team on 0161 856 8797 or 101, quoting incident 1983 of December 28.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.