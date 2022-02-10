Woman arrested in Wigan for dealing class A drugs

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of peddling drugs in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 7:47 am

The 32-year-old was detained in Lime Stree, Scholes, on the morning of Wednesday February 9 on suspicion of possessing class A illegal substances with intent to supply.

Neighbourhood officers put on show evidence bags containing pills, a wad of bank notes, a phone and other paraphernalia associated with drug-dealing.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that the woman was in custody awaiting interview.

The seized items following the woman's arrest

