Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead at house in Wigan
Police were called to a house on Eleanor Street at 12.30pm on Saturday and discovered a 37-year-old man had died.
Members of the public carried out CPR to help him before emergency services arrived.
An investigation was launched and a 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers are now working to establish what happened, with a cordon still in place at the property.
Eleanor Street is off Wallgate, close to the busy Saddle junction, and features terraced houses.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said: "This investigation is in its very early stages and we are still piecing together the circumstances surrounding this man's death.
"I would like to thank the brave members of the public who were alerted to the incident and carried out CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services.
"I understand the concerns this incident will cause in the local community, but I can assure you our investigation is progressing at pace. A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time for questioning.
"We also believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
"I would now like to appeal to the public for any information that could aid this investigation to make a report to police, including if you have relevant footage such as mobile, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam. You can make a report by calling 101 quoting log number 1503 of December 2."
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.