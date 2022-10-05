News you can trust since 1853
Woman awaits her fate after admitting to shoplifting

A woman is awaiting sentence after admitted a shop theft.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:55 am - 1 min read

Alysha Clayton, 33, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to snatching £85 worth of cleaning products from B&M Bargains on May 4.

She was released on bail until sentencing on October 19, conditional that she does not enter either B&M or Primark on Standishgate before then.

B&M Bargains on Standishgate