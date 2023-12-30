Woman banned from the road after getting behind the wheel when more than double the drink-drive limit
A motorist has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving.
Andrea Mullins, 38, of St Gabriel's Close, Leigh, was found to be driving a Renault Captur on December 16 with 96mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
That was more than double the legal limit for driving of 35mcg.
She was disqualified from driving for 23 months and must pay a £270 fine, £108 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.