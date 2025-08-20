Woman charged following dog attack in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 13:01 BST
A woman is due to appear in court after a dog on dog attack in Wigan.

In June, officers responded to a report of a dog acting dangerously and attacking another dog in Standish

Following an investigation Isbah Ali, 21, of Bolton, was arrested and charged under section three of the Dangerous Dogs Act.

A dog was seized and is now being checked by vets due to some health concerns.

Ali is due to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday September 10.

