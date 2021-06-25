Woman confesses to attacking police officer and paramedic
A woman who admitted attacking a police officer has now confessed to assaulting a paramedic too.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:21 am
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:22 am
Michelle Rogerson, 22, of Tamar Grove in Leigh, previously appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting PC Dougill on October 18, but denied assaulting ambulance worker Susan Bullock the same day. A trial was set, but before it could begin she changed her plea. Sentence is on July 6.
