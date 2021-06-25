Woman confesses to attacking police officer and paramedic

Michelle Rogerson, 22, of Tamar Grove in Leigh, previously appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting PC Dougill on October 18, but denied assaulting ambulance worker Susan Bullock the same day. A trial was set, but before it could begin she changed her plea. Sentence is on July 6.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.