Woman denies being a passenger in an illegally-taken car
A Wigan woman has denied being the passenger in a car which had been taken without the owner's permission.
Naomi Cathuthers, 37, of Charterhouse Road, Ince, stood before borough justices to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of being carried in an Audi A3 which was being driven without its lawful owner's consent on May 3.
She was remanded on bail pending her trial set for January 3, before which time she must spend each night at her home address.