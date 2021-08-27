Woman denies making fake Universal Credit claims

Angelique Rama, 49, of Willow Crescent in Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to face two charges of failing to disclose that she had more than £16,000 in capital between March 21 and November 21 2016 and between July 21 2018 and September 14 the same year, while claiming the benefit from the Department for Work and Pensions. The case was sent to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury and she will make her first appearance there on September 22, before which she has been released on unconditional bail.