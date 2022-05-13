Woman denies triple attack

A Wigan woman has denied attacking three people.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 13th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Katie Allen, 24, of Hawthorn Rise, Whelley, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to the assaults by beating of Benjamin Allen, Bethany Alder and Karen O'Connor in Leigh on November 29.

However she has admitted to smashing a £50 vase belonging to Mr Allen on the same occasion.

Wigan Magistrates Court

The bench adjourned the case until a trial at the same court on July 22, before which she has been released on conditional bail.