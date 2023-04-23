Woman finally admits to being unlawfully carried in a car
A Wigan woman who was a passenger in a high performance car which she knew didn't belong to the driver has been hit with a court bill.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Naomi Carruthers, 38, of Holt Street, Springfield, had initially denied travelling in the Audi A3 on May 3 last year while knowing it had been taken without the owner's consent.
But she later changed her plea to guilty.
She received a fine and was ordered to pay a victim services surcharge and costs totalling £209.