Woman finally admits to being unlawfully carried in a car

A Wigan woman who was a passenger in a high performance car which she knew didn't belong to the driver has been hit with a court bill.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Naomi Carruthers, 38, of Holt Street, Springfield, had initially denied travelling in the Audi A3 on May 3 last year while knowing it had been taken without the owner's consent.

But she later changed her plea to guilty.

Carruthers had initially denied the charge but changed her plea before a trial could take placeCarruthers had initially denied the charge but changed her plea before a trial could take place
She received a fine and was ordered to pay a victim services surcharge and costs totalling £209.