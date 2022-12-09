News you can trust since 1853
Woman fined for being a passenger in a car she knew had been taken illegally

A young Wigan woman has been fined after admitting she was a passenger in a car which she knew had been taken from its lawful owner without permission.

By Charles Graham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kasi Holden-Boyle, 21, of Falconwood Close, Gidlow, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being carried in a Volkswagen Golf on June 27 when aware it was taken without the owner's consent.

With court costs and a victim services surcharge added to the penalty, Holden-Boyle has £236 in total to pay.

Holden-Boyle has a £236 court bill to pay