Woman fined for building ramp on Wigan bridleway

The ramp was constructed at the rear of the property on Broomflat Close in Standish to create vehicular access to the driveway.

But home owner Tracy Wadsworth did not have planning permission and put the ramp across a bridleway, reducing the width of it and leading to complaints from walkers and horse riders.

A planning enforcement notice was served in June 2019, giving her until August 2019 to comply.

The ramp was built across the bridleway

Wadsworth appealed the notice to the planning inspectorate, but her appeal was refused and she was told the ramp must be removed in April 2020.

Numerous letters were sent to Wadsworth asking for the ramp and associated materials to be removed and the land reinstated, but this was not done.

So Wigan Council bosses decided to take legal action and Wadsworth, 49, had to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

She admitted flouting a council order to remove a retaining wall from the public bridleway, plus materials elevating part of the land, and to cease using the path for vehicular access.

Wadsworth accepted she had not made much effort to comply with the notice, but said she intended to do so within 28 days of the hearing.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a fine of £460, as well as £600 costs and a victim surcharge of £46.

The driveway ramp has since been removed.

A council spokesman said: “The council takes its role as planning authority very seriously and seeks to work with residents to find positive resolutions.

“Efforts were made to resolve this issue in a timely manner but, as the planning enforcement notice was not complied with in the allotted time-frame, criminal proceedings were instituted.

“Following proceedings, we are pleased that this notice has now been complied with.

“We remind residents to consider whether they require planning permission for any similar works and seek advice where necessary.”

Coun Debbie Parkinson, who represents Standish with Langtree, said she was contacted by residents when the ramp was first constructed, as they were concerned that it narrowed the bridleway and made it difficult for horse riders to gain access.

She reported the matter to council bosses and welcomed the removal of the ramp.

She said: “People can’t just land grab. Even if you think it’s spare land, you need to go through the proper processes and get permission and find out if someone does own it.”