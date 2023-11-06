News you can trust since 1853
Woman fined for visiting Wigan home which was subject to a closure order

A woman has been fined for entering a Wigan home hit by a closure order.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Nov 2023, 08:13 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 08:13 GMT
Alison Martin, 52, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to visiting 72 Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes on October 26, when it was the subject of a court order preventing anyone but the occupants and certain authorised parties to go inside because it was a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

She was fined £25.