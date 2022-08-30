Woman in court accused of repeatedly hitting Rottweiler dog with riding crop
A woman has denied repeatedly beating a dog with a horse whip at a park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Nikki Herron, 44, of North Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler dog named Brando by hitting him at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, on March 6.
She is also charged with failing to protect the animal from injury, pain or suffering on the same day.
Most Popular
-
1
House in Wigan goes viral after shocking interior is shared online
-
2
Wigan charity forced to shut shop after attempted break-in
-
3
Man found guilty of entering Labour club in Wigan with intent to steal
-
4
Man accused of blocking Wigan footpath by installing electric barrier
-
5
Family pay tribute to ‘fiercely independent’ 16-year-old boy who died after Leeds Festival
Herron pleaded not guilty and a case management hearing will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 20.