Woman is spared immediate jail term for vicious assault
A woman who launched an assault has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Lindsey Charlton, 46, of Langdale Road, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to causing Amanda Ahlgreen actual bodily harm on April 14 2022.
She was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
She was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay her victim £500 in compensation.