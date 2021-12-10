Woman left with serious injuries after Wigan car smash

A woman has been left seriously injured

Police were called to Warrington Road in Abram just before 7.30am on Friday December 10, following reports of a vehicle in collision with a pedestrian.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "The car involved did not remain at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.

Details can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.