Woman makes attack and threat admission
A woman has admitted to attacking a man and damaging his car then threatening another woman.
Bethany Swanston, 26, of Swan Street, Atherton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting Mohammad Beygi and causing £500 damage to the bumper of his vehicle, and also to threatening Maryam Joorisha with violence. All the offences took place in Atherton on July 30. Swanston was released on bail, conditional that she keep away from her victims, until sentencing is imposed by a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 8.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.