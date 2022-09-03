Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of 49-year-old Jacqueline Forrest was discovered at her home on Piele Road in Haydock at around 9.05 am on Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was also found nearby with injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman has been named as 49-year-old Jacqueline Forrest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remains in hospital, where he continues to be interviewed by officers.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The family of Ms Forrest, who is from the Haydock area, have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"A post mortem has revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation”

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder who remains in custody.

Officers say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them on Twitter @MerPolCC or by calling 101, quoting log 234 of August 31.