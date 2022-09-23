News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Woman prosecuted for flytipping behind her own Wigan home

A young Wigan woman has been taken to court for for leaving a mess at the back of her home.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:29 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:30 am

Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, is charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

Read More

Read More
Seven vehicles seized as police crack down on illegal car meets in Wigan

Borough justices adjourned the case until October 12.

The waste was just yards from Brown's own back door