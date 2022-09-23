Woman prosecuted for flytipping behind her own Wigan home
A young Wigan woman has been taken to court for for leaving a mess at the back of her home.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:29 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:30 am
Chantelle Brown, 24, of Rathen Avenue, Ince, is charged on January 9 2021 with having 10 bin bags full of household rubbish plus cans and bottles which had been burnt and dumping them on land at the rear of her property without a waste management licence and contrary to the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.
Borough justices adjourned the case until October 12.