Woman sentenced after admitting four month harassment campaign

A woman who finally admitted to launching a four-month harassment campaign has been given a community punishment.

Elaine Sharples, 44, of Little Pasture, Leigh, had been due to be tried by Wigan justices on charges that she sent threatening messages to Joan Machen and Natalie Lancaster and a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing.

The last of these charges was dismissed after no evidence was offered, but Sharples pleaded guilty to the other two, having previously denied them.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Returning to court for sentencing, she was ordered to complete 80 days of unpaid work and eight days of rehabilitation activities.

Restraining orders prevent contact with either of her victims nor allows her near their home addresses for the next year, and Sharples has £395 to pay towards victim services and court costs.