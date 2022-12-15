News you can trust since 1853
Woman slashed with a knife as knife raiders rob a Wigan borough family's home

A woman was left terrified and needing surgery after knife-wielding intruders forced their way into her family’s home.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:44am

Police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Gordon Street in Leigh at around 9.15pm on December 13.

The victim and her family were at home when three men forced their way into the house.

The woman, in her 20s, is due to undergo surgery on her hand this week as a result of injuries she received during the raid.

The incident took place on Gordon Street on Tuesday night
One burglar is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 11ins tall with brown eyes and of stocky build.

He had brown hair of medium length and had a Wigan accent.

One accomplice is described as a white male, of skinny build and around 5ft 10ins tall.

Another is described only as a tall male.

Det Riyaz Patel, of Wigan CID, said: “This was an incredibly traumatic ordeal for the victims where three men forced their way in.

"One of the males was carrying a weapon, believed to be a large knife, and threatened the family for money.

“We urge anyone who may have been in the area that night to come forward. No matter how small you think the information may be, it could prove vital to the investigation and help identify the suspects.”

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/ doorbell footage from this area in the moments leading up to and after this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 8567094 quoting log 3007 of 13/12/22 or via 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.